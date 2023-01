A fire broke out at a home on the 4600 block of Stonegate, near Curtis Clark, around 6:30 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews responded to the 4600 block on Stonegate Way early Wednesday for calls of a house fire.

Emergency vehicles could be seen surrounding the neighborhood just after 6:30 a.m. Officials on scene said they arrived to find flames coming from the home and two people were able to safely escape.