'It angered me so much' | Man says memory of granddaughter led him to stop would-be delivery truck theft

A video camera inside the delivery truck shows the robbery suspects about to drive away, but they were stopped by a witness parked behind them.

HOUSTON — As the Houston Police Department continues to search for the suspects who tried to steal an Amazon delivery truck in June, KHOU11 is hearing from the hero who foiled the crime.

The whole episode was caught on camera. HPD released the surveillance video Friday.

"I was watching everything and they were going to steal it," said Abraham Martinez.

The home surveillance video shows what Abraham did next. He pulled his truck behind the would-be brazen robbers.

"I didn’t want them to steal it," said Martinez. "It angered me so much."

Martinez explained why that is. He told us in 2016, robbers killed his four year-old granddaughter Ava Castillo. Martinez said she was shot in the head.

“I don’t like these people who come and do this," said Martinez. "That’s why.”

“I guess they had been casing this Amazon driver maybe blocks,” said Moses Flores, Martinez's neighbor.

That Amazon delivery was for Moses. His cameras captured the videos.

“It’s a shame these guys come out here to make a quick lick and have to hurt an innocent guy like the Amazon driver just doing his job," said Flores.

Thankfully nobody was hurt, but police are still searching for these guys.

Here's a description of both suspects:

Suspect #1:Black male, 25 to 30 years old, 5’10 to 5’11, 180 to 190 pounds, dark skin, cross tattoo next to left eye and other facial tattoos.

Suspect #2: Black male, 25 to 30 years old, 5’10 to 5’11, 180 to 190 pounds, dark skin, numerous tattoos throughout body.

Information leading to an arrest may result in a $5,000 reward. Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston if you have any information.

Suspects rob delivery driver of his van in North Houston and as the suspects were about to drive off, a neighbor witnessed the incident and used his own vehicle to block the suspects from leaving. The frustrated suspects then flee empty handed. See Story->https://t.co/eJba6a65Qx pic.twitter.com/JOzvs187eu — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) September 24, 2021

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to charges and/or arrests of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.