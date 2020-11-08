CCISD curbside service registration set for Wednesday, August 12

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District officials say curbside meal service will resume at the District's 10 Middle Schools and 6 comprehensive High School’s each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday this upcoming six-week period.



School officials say students must be enrolled in CCISD in order to receive the free meals.



“Student enrollment verification such as a school-issued letter, email, Student Identification Number, or a Student ID card will need to be presented to the home campus from 10:30 a.m.to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12,” said CCISD officials.



According to school officials, cafeteria staff will be available outside the front office area of each CCISD campus. Organizers want to remind parents to remain inside the vehicle while staff assists each person, curbside.



School officials are looking forward to seeing parents on Wednesday, August 12 at any CCISD school campus to register students for free curbside meals.