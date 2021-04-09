Uptick in COVID-19 cases within San Diego ISD leads to the cancelation of sporting events until Tuesday

Unfortunately, this means that the Vaqueros won’t be able to compete until the district opens back up. Their scheduled game for Friday is still set to be played.

SAN DIEGO, Texas — A slight uptick in COVID-19 cases results in the shutdown of San Diego ISD.

Unfortunately, this means that the Vaqueros won’t be able to compete until the district opens back up. However, Athletic Director and Head Football Coach, Bo Ochoa fully understands the importance of taking the shutdown seriously.

“We fully understand, and I think we're all on board,” Ochoa said. “If we're going to cancel any kind of games, let it be a non-district game before we get to district games.”

However, football wasn’t the only sport taking a seat on the back burner. Multiple sports felt the impact of the pandemic last year.

"It was also cross country and volleyball as well,” Ochoa said. "Last season, our season was cut in half, we played 5 games.”

Even though there were no outbreaks within the sports department, Ochoa is not taking any chances with his team’s health.

"We are wiping down our equipment and helmets more often and doing whatever we have to do to get through the season,” Ochoa said.