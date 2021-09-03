Hooks to honor fans, first responders during final homestand

The Midland RockHounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland A’s, will be in town for the last six games in the Coastal Bend this year from Sept. 7 - Sept. 12.

Minor league baseball is almost over and the Corpus Christi Hooks want fans to enjoy the last few games with giveaways, fan activities and more at Whataburger Field.

The Midland RockHounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland A’s, will be in town for the last six games in the Coastal Bend this year from Sept. 7 - Sept. 12.

Four days of giveaways begins Thursday, September 9 as the first 2,000 fans will receive an Astros Carlos Correa “Can You Hear Me?” Bobblehead, thanks to RBFCU.

On Friday, September 10, the first 1,500 fans will score a Hooks Hunting Cap, courtesy of Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers. Stick around that night for Bud Light Friday Fireworks, the last postgame display this year!

Saturday, September 11 is a Big & Bold Checked Jersey giveaway for the first 2,000 fans, presented by CITGO. It’s also First Responders Night, presented by LyondellBasell, as we honor first responders on the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

Finally, don’t miss the last home game of 2021 as we celebrate Fan Appreciate Day at the ballpark. All fans through the gates will receive a giveaway item

Check out all the details of the homestand:

Tuesday, September 7 vs. Midland RockHounds: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.) Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40: Four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for $40. Conviva Senior Stroll : Fans 55 & wiser can stick around after the game to take a lap around the bases! Circle K Food Drive : Donate non-perishable items at the gates to receive a $2 off voucher for any Sunday through Thursday game during the 2021 season. Donations directly benefit the Coastal Bend Food Bank. Media Partner: SportsRadio Corpus Christi (1230 AM, 95.1 FM, 96.1 FM)

Wednesday, September 8 vs. Midland RockHounds: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.) The Hooks take the field as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits every Wednesday. Whataburger Family Day : Buy one ticket, get one kid’s ticket free. Conviva Senior Stroll : Fans 55 & wiser can stick around after the game to take a lap around the bases! Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX-FM

Thursday, September 9 vs. Midland RockHounds: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:05 p.m.) The first 2,000 fans receive a Carlos Correa “Can You Hear Me?” Astros Bobblehead , courtesy of RBFCU. Thirsty Thursday: $3.50 12 oz premium cans, $3 12 oz domestic cans, $1 12 oz soda cans. Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & The Wild 105.5

Friday, September 10 vs. Midland RockHounds 7:05 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.) Look out! The first 1,500 fans receive a camouflage Hooks Hunting Cap, presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers. Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light. Media Partners: K99, KIII-TV

Saturday, September 11 vs. Midland RockHounds: 7:05 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.) The first 2,000 fans will receive a Big & Bold Hooks Jersey , the final installment of the 2021 jersey giveaway collection, courtesy of CITGO! First Responders Night, presented by LyondellBasell : Join the Hooks as we honor first responders on the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. First responders may purchase discounted tickets for this game at the Box Office (advanced or day-of-game) by showing their First Responder ID. A new 9/11 memorial mural – painted by a local artist – will be on display before it is moved to a Corpus Christi Fire Station. Media Partners: Big 93.9, KRIS 6

Sunday, September 12 vs. Midland RockHounds: 5:05 p.m. (gates open 4:05 p.m.) Fan Appreciation Day ! All fans in attendance will receive a mystery giveaway item! A selection of items will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. Live Raspas Jersey Auction : Bid in-game on Raspas jerseys being worn by the players on the field, then take the shirt off their back after the game! Only those in attendance will be able to bid. Net proceeds will benefit the Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas-Corpus Christi. Every Sunday, your Hooks take the field as the Corpus Christi Raspas , part of Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversión! H-E-B Kids Day (kids run the bases postgame). Mrs. Baird’s Dollar Day ($1 hot dogs, sodas, candy and prize wheel spins). Media Partners: KSAB, KUNO



You can always listen to Hooks games on News Radio 1360 KKTX or the iHeartRadio app.

The Hooks have updated the stadium guidelines regarding COVID-19, including bag requirements.