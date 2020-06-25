FBI investigating business on S. Port, Corpus Christi police providing assistance

The Corpus Christi Police Department was called to assist the FBI in an investigation Thursday afternoon at a business at the corner of Port Avenue and Dillon Lane.

Details are limited at this time.

CCPD Lt. Mike Pena provided 3News with the following statement: "The Federal Bureau of Investigations is lawfully present conducting law enforcement activity in the Corpus Christi City Limits. The Corpus Christi Police Department is assisting the FBI in their investigation."