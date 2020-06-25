FBI investigating business on S. Port, Corpus Christi police providing assistance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department was called to assist the FBI in an investigation Thursday afternoon at a business at the corner of Port Avenue and Dillon Lane.
Details are limited at this time.
CCPD Lt. Mike Pena provided 3News with the following statement: "The Federal Bureau of Investigations is lawfully present conducting law enforcement activity in the Corpus Christi City Limits. The Corpus Christi Police Department is assisting the FBI in their investigation."
3News is reaching out to the FBI for details. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.