Harbor bridge lit gold for National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Harbor Bridge will be lit in gold from September 13 through 19 for National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Childhood cancer is the number one cause of death from disease in children in the U.S. Each year more than 15,000 children are diagnosed with cancer. The survival rate for childhood cancer is now 80 percent.
Driscoll Children’s Hospital’s Cancer & Blood Disorders Center is sponsoring the event. The gold ribbon is the international awareness symbol for childhood cancer. The ribbon stands for dozens of diseases and the color gold symbolizes how precious children are and the resiliency of childhood cancer patients.
“The gold lights on the Harbor Bridge will show Corpus Christi how dedicated Driscoll Children’s Hospital is to fighting childhood cancer,” said Shannon Broughton, RN, Clinical Coordinator for Driscoll Children’s Hospital’s Cancer & Blood Disorders Center.