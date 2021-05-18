Governor Abbott issues Executive Order to stop most government entities from mandating masks

The order includes counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities and government officials but there are a few exemptions.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order Tuesday to stop most government entities from making masks mandatory.

Beginning May 21, officials who continue to require masks could be fined up to $1,100, Abbott said in the order.

Included

The order includes counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities and government officials but there are a few exemptions.

Public schools can continue to follow current mask-wearing guidelines through June 4. After June 4, no student, teacher, parent, or other staff member or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus.

Texas State Teachers Association President Ovidia Molina called Abbott's action "premature" because most students age 12 and up haven't been vaccinated yet.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that schools require masks and social distancing for the remainder of the school year because many students have not been vaccinated and will not complete their two-dose regimen of Pfizer vaccines until well into the summer," Molina said. "And many of these children will be attending in-person summer school."

We reached out to the Texas Education Agency but they declined to comment.

Exempt

State-supported living centers

Government-owned or operated hospitals

Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities

Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities

County and municipal jails.

"The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities," said Governor Abbott. "Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans' liberty to choose whether or not they mask up."

Here is the full statement from TSTA:

"The Texas State Teachers Association believes Gov. Greg Abbott’s order ending all masking requirements in Texas public schools, effective June 4, is premature. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that schools require masks and social distancing for the remainder of the school year because many students have not been vaccinated and will not complete their two-dose regimen of Pfizer vaccines until well into the summer. And many of these children will be attending in-person summer school.

FDA approval for vaccinating children aged 12-15 was issued only last week, and there has been no approval for vaccinating children younger than 12.