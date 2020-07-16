CDC extends cruise ship 'no-sail' order through September

From March 1 to July 10, 80% of the cruise ships within U.S. jurisdiction were impacted by COVID-19 cases, according to the CDC.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday it has extended the "no-sail order" for cruise ships until Sept. 30.

The CDC's order had previously been set to expire on July 24.

According to the CDC, from March 1 to July 10 there have been 2,973 COVID-19 or COVID-like illness cases on cruise ships, including 34 deaths. Those cases involved a total of 99 outbreaks on 123 different cruise ships, accounting for 80% of the ships within U.S. jurisdiction during that time frame, the no-sail order revealed. And 9 ships still have "ongoing or resolving COVID-19 outbreaks on board."

Last month, the cruise industry's largest trade group, the Cruise Lines International Association, said all its member cruise lines had voluntarily decided to suspend sailings through Sept. 15, 2020.

According to the CDC announcement, the order could end earlier if the Secretary of Health and Human Services' COVID-19 public health emergency declaration is ended or by order of the CDC Director.

Cruise lines stopped sailing with passengers in mid-March after several high-profile coronavirus outbreaks at sea. However, some are still working to get workers home.