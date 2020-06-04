NUECES COUNTY, Texas — According to Corpus Christi and the Nueces County Public Health District, 13 of 37 zip codes in Nueces County currently have a case.

 As of Monday, April 6th here's the breakdown:

78401: 2 Cases
78404: 3 Cases
78407: 1 Cases
78410: 1 Cases
78411: 3 Cases
78412: 7 Cases
78413: 7 Cases
78414: 8 Cases
78415: 4 Cases
78416: 4 Cases
78418: 7 Cases
78373: 4 Cases
78380: 2 Cases

