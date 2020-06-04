NUECES COUNTY, Texas — According to Corpus Christi and the Nueces County Public Health District, 13 of 37 zip codes in Nueces County currently have a case.

As of Monday, April 6th here's the breakdown:

78401: 2 Cases

78404: 3 Cases

78407: 1 Cases

78410: 1 Cases

78411: 3 Cases

78412: 7 Cases

78413: 7 Cases

78414: 8 Cases

78415: 4 Cases

78416: 4 Cases

78418: 7 Cases

78373: 4 Cases

78380: 2 Cases

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: