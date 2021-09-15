Officials: Nearly 11-percent of Nueces County residents have missed their second COVID-19 vaccination

The Texas Department of State Health Services says a second shot will bring increased protection from the virus even if it's given more than 90 days later.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, nearly two million people have missed their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Sept. 6.

An estimated 11-percent of Texans have missed or are behind on their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and we're seeing a reflection of that in Nueces County.

"We have about 10.7-percent here in Nueces County who still need their second dose," Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the reason this is problematic is because those with only one dose are less protected than those who are fully vaccinated.

"We know that with one vaccination of the MRNA you are about 33-percent protected," Rodriguez said. "With two it's 88-percent, and from hospitalization you're 95- to 96-percent protected."

Rodriguez encourages those to reach fully vaccinated status by receiving both of their doses -- even if it's been past the recommended time frame. She said that shouldn’t keep people from becoming fully vaccinated.

"You could actually go 8-9-10 weeks and may have more antibodies or a bigger boost by waiting for that second vaccine than us who got it at the 3-4 weeks. Now with the pandemic, middle of pandemic, we are trying to be efficient and get as many vaccinated as possible," Rodriguez said.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, a second shot will "bring increased protection from the virus" even if it is given more than 90 days after the initial dose.

