West Oso School District hosting drive-thru immunizations for children heading back to school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents in the West Oso Independent School District will be getting an opportunity to take part in a drive-thru vaccination clinic on Tuesday, August 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Parents will need to bring their child's immunization record, a current Medicaid or health insurance card, and a legal parent or guardian must be present with a valid I.D.