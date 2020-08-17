West Oso School District hosting drive-thru immunizations for children heading back to school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents in the West Oso Independent School District will be getting an opportunity to take part in a drive-thru vaccination clinic on Tuesday, August 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The drive-thru immunizations will be held at West Oso High School, located at 754 Flato Road.
Parents will need to bring their child's immunization record, a current Medicaid or health insurance card, and a legal parent or guardian must be present with a valid I.D.
Organizers say face masks are required. For more information, you can call 361-826-7238 or 361-881-8133.