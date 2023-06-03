28-year old man dead after Abilene crash

Abilene resident Richard Charles Simmons was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a box truck June 3.

ABILENE, Texas — A 28-year old Abilene man was pronounced dead June 3 at the scene of a crash.

At approximately 5:12 a.m., the Abilene Police Department responded to a call on E. Highway 80 not far from Bandera Park Street.

Victim Richard Charles Simmons was riding a bicycle westbound in the early morning when he was struck by a box truck headed west.

Simmons was declared dead at the scene and his family has since been notified.