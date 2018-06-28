Aransas Pass Police and Animal Control Officers were playing the role of alligator wranglers overnight.

According to the Aransas Pass Police Department the 8-foot alligator got out of a pond near the intersection of FM 1069 and Demory Lane. Officers were called to the nearby Walmart parking lot after the animal left the pond and made it into the lot.

Aransas Pass Police Officer Allen Mize jumped into action to hold down the back end of the gator, while game warden Albert Flores from the Texas Parks and Wildlife held down the front end. Sgt David Muniz stepped in shortly after to tape it's mouth shut.

The alligator was turned over to the game warden. They will be taking it to be released in a safe area.

