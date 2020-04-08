The latest resources available for renters, the unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic

According to Workforce Solutions, over 40,000 people are jobless in the Coastal Bend.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Certain renters who have been unable to pay rent may be protected under the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act. It includes renters in homes being covered by federally backed mortgages. Those protections against being evicted have now been extended through August 23.

"The CARES Act is going to expire on July 25 now, because it expires on July 25, the landlord has 30 days to give that tenant a notice to vacate," Judge Lucy Rubio with the Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 said. "They can start filing for an eviction on August 24 with a JP Court."

The state's highest civil court had put a hold on efforts by landlords and other debt collectors to force payment of outstanding debts. With the CARES Act, those who were receiving unemployment benefits were getting an additional $600 a week from the federal government. That extra benefit expired this past Friday. Congressional lawmakers are still debating whether and how to possibly reinstate those extra payments.

Many folks are still struggling because of COVID related layoffs and closures. Monika De La Garza with Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend joins 3News with advice for those who are searching for work during the pandemic.