Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The AMC movie theatre reopened Monday after being shut down due to mice being found inside.

On Oct. 2 the health department shut down the theatre after a viral video featured mice crawling in one of the auditoriums.

After inspections on Saturday and Monday, the public health department found zero mice and the theater was re-opened today AT 1 p.m.

AMC hired a pest control company to spray insecticides and set traps throughout the building and hardware business was brought in to close any gaps or openings where any critters could get inside.

The public health department said AMC also had a janitorial company come into deep clean all 16 of their theaters, the concession stands, and the bar area.

Three AMC corporate representatives came down over the weekend to work with the public health department to make sure that everything that needed to be done was.

"We are going to keep track of them on a weekly basis for the next month and work with theater management to make sure that this whole issue has been completely resolved and that's our next plan of action," Lauren Robe said.

According to health district officials, they've been working closely with the theater and AMC has been committed from the start to get rid of the mice and get their business back up and running.

