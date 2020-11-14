x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

Another school returns to remote learning

Tuloso Midway High School reporting a spike prompting the change
Credit: kiii
tuloso midway high school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday afternoon, the Tuloso Midway school district reported two students at the high school testing positive for the coronavirus bringing the number for the week to five students on campus.

A letter was sent to parents late in the day informing them of the change which includes a return to remote learning for all students starting Monday, November 16 and returning to face to face instruction November 30th.

Credit: kiii

All faculty will report to the high school campus on Monday, November 16th to continue remote instruction. All high school buildings will be deep cleaned.

All other schools in the district will continue face to face instruction.

Dr. Rick Fernandez reminds all high school students to be ready to log in at the beginning of classes and all students to continue all safety precautions.
Several Coastal Bend School districts are returning to remote learning due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the classrooms
The percentage of students attending face to face classroom instruction and testing positive is just below 50 percent. CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - This week Texas became the first in the country to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases. Texas also set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases in one day with over 10,800 reported back on Tuesday.
kiiitv.com |Nov 13, 2020