Another school returns to remote learning

Tuloso Midway High School reporting a spike prompting the change

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday afternoon, the Tuloso Midway school district reported two students at the high school testing positive for the coronavirus bringing the number for the week to five students on campus.

A letter was sent to parents late in the day informing them of the change which includes a return to remote learning for all students starting Monday, November 16 and returning to face to face instruction November 30th.

All faculty will report to the high school campus on Monday, November 16th to continue remote instruction. All high school buildings will be deep cleaned.

All other schools in the district will continue face to face instruction.

Dr. Rick Fernandez reminds all high school students to be ready to log in at the beginning of classes and all students to continue all safety precautions.