Health District relocates infusion center for COVID patients

The new outpatient clinic is where people with mild to moderate symptoms can go to try to avoid a trip to the hospital.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The City-County health district has folded up their tent in the parking lot of Memorial Hospital and moved their infusion center overflow operations across the street.

The new COVID outpatient clinic is where people with mild to moderate symptoms can go to try to avoid a trip to the hospital.

Those who are treated at the facility receive four injections of the Regeneron antibody therapy. The treatment is designed to keep infected people from ending up with severe COVID symptoms.

"Rather than all the COVID patients being lined up next to one another, there's some separation and some space and I think that's a very welcome addition to this physicians west building," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said.