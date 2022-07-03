Leaders proclaim Austin a safe city for transgender families, LGBTQ community

The proclamation is in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive that the DFPS investigate gender-affirming care for transgender youth as child abuse.

AUSTIN, Texas — Local leaders gathered Wednesday to declare Austin a safe and inclusive city for transgender families and the LGBTQ community.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown were joined by advocates and other Austin and Travis County elected officials for the declaration.

The proclamation is in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive that the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services investigate gender-affirming care for transgender youth as child abuse.

A judge in Austin ruled last week that the State of Texas may not, for now, enforce actions targeting the parents of a transgender teen. The judge set a hearing, which has since been paused after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an appeal on the ruling.

Earlier this month, local community organizations held a rally to show unity for transgender kids and their families. And this week, UT students released a report claiming the university is not inclusive enough for the LGBTQ community. UT responded with a statement, saying in part that the university is "committed to fostering a campus that is inclusive, equitable, and accessible to all LGBTQIA+ people."