Many injured in Barton Springs food truck crash were in Austin for DeafNation Expo, company says

A company called Sorenson said some of its employees were in Austin for the DeafNation Expo.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many of the victims in the crash that happened in front of a food truck along Barton Springs Road Friday night were in Austin, Texas, for the DeafNation Expo, a company confirmed.

Sorenson, a company that provides solutions for interpreting services and video relay services, posted on its website the day after the crash that some of its employees were in Austin to attend the expo. The company said that 10 employees were hurt when a car crashed into a group of people outside the popular ice cream food truck, Holla Mode.

Austin-Travis County EMS said nine people were taken to hospitals, including two people who have serious and potentially life-threatening injuries. A total of 11 people were involved in the crash.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic event. Our hearts are with those in the Sorenson family who sustained injuries and with those impacted by the event,” said Sorenson CEO Jorge Rodriguez in a statement on the company website. “We continue to support them on their road to recovery and healing.”

The DeafNation Expo, a trade show for people who are deaf, was set to take place on Saturday at the Palmer Events Center along Barton Springs Road. That's several blocks down from where the crash happened.

According to officials, at 8:18 p.m. Friday night, dispatchers started receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a major crash in front of Chuy's restaurant along the popular stretch of road near Zilker Park. Investigators discovered that two cars T-boned outside the food truck, pushing one of the cars into a group of people outside Holla Mode.

The Austin Police Department has said it is in the preliminary stages of the investigation and could not give updates on potential charges or give more details on what happened beforehand.