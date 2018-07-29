MATHIS (Kiii News) — On Saturday night, a search and rescue mission began after a young boy was reported missing near Lake Corpus Christi in Mathis.

According to officials, the toddler was last seen before 6 P.M. Various agencies were called in to conduct the search including the Texas Game Wardens and Live Oak County Sheriff's Office.

The search went late into the night and was eventually called off. The search resumed on Sunday morning; the boy's body was recovered from the lake around 7 A.M. according to the Texas Department of Fish and Game.

At this time, it is unknown how the toddler ended up in the water and if the family is from the area.

This is a developing news story, check back for updates.

