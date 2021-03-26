WATCH LIVE: Boulder Police to give update on investigation into King Soopers shooting

Watch the 10 a.m. press conference in the video player with this story, or on the 9NEWS app or YouTube channel.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) will give an update on Friday morning outside BPD headquarters on the shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers that took the lives of 10 victims.

At the 10 a.m. press conference, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold and Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty will discuss the next steps in the court process, crime scene processing, the role of victims advocates and data on the hours and personnel that various agencies have put into the investigation so far.

Ten people were killed in the shooting Monday at the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa Drive. Among the victims were three employees, a BPD officer, a local businesswoman, and an actress who had appeared in multiple local productions.

Officers were dispatched to the store on a report of an active shooter about 2:40 p.m., and the suspect was taken into custody at 3:28 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit.

The fence around the King Soopers has become a wall of flowers and notes to remember the victims of the shooting.

The suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, faced a judge for the first time Thursday morning. He was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, one for each of the victims, which included Boulder Officer Eric Talley. He also faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder for attempting to kill Officer Richard Steidell, who also responded to the scene, a charging document says.

No motive has been determined for the shooting, according to Boulder’s police chief. NBC reports that several law enforcement officials said the suspect appears to have a history of mental health problems, which may have been a significant factor in the shooting. Those same officials said, according to NBC, that "there is not, at this point, evidence that the shooting was an act of terrorism or a hate crime."