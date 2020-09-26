'Do Not Use' water advisory lifted for all communities except Lake Jackson

According to the TCEQ, a determination has been made that there is no safety issue for BWA’s distribution system.

HOUSTON — The "Do Not Use" water advisory has been lifted for all communities except Lake Jackson.

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, a determination has been made that there is no safety issue for Brazosport Water Authority’s distribution system so the following areas are no longer under an advisory: Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, Rosenberg, Dow Chemical, TDCJ Clemens and TDCJ Wayne Scott.

The following areas are NO LONGER under a Do Not Use Water Advisory:

Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, Rosenberg, Dow Chemical, TDCJ Clemens and TDCJ Wayne Scott. — Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (@TCEQ) September 26, 2020

TCEQ and BWA said they are working closely with Lake Jackson officials to target and resolve the incident.

Residents still under the advisory are urged not to drink or use tap water from the impacted system, including bathing. Officials said flushing the toilet is OK under the advisory.