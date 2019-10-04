ALICE, Texas — Officials with Child Protective Services and CASA gathered Tuesday night for a special candlelight vigil in Alice to pay tribute to the victims of child abuse.

In Jim Wells County, there have been 734-cases of alleged abuse two of which ended with the victims dying.

Tuesday's event is one of many in the area honoring Child Abuse Awareness Month.

"I think it's essential. However, I'm sorry, but two is two too many," outreach director Nicole Ortegon said.

According to organizers, by hosting events, they hope to prevent the cycle of abuse from continuing.