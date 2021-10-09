CASA volunteers needed to help area children placed in foster care

According to CASA of the Coastal Bend, a total of 921 children from Nueces County and Aransas Pass came through the foster care system last year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CASA of the Coastal Bend surpassed this year’s goal of serving 518 children who are in foster care.

Right now in Aransas and Nueces Counties combined, there are over 500 children in the foster care system. The need to help children in foster care is still growing, so CASA is ramping up its efforts in setting an even higher goal of serving 580 children.

According to CASA of the Coastal Bend, a total of 921 children from Nueces County and Aransas Pass came through the foster care system last year.

Dianna Booth, communications director for CASA of the Coastal Bend, sees the magnitude of the situation that foster children go through.

"That equates to 36 classrooms, so if we look at it that way, we see we have an epidemic with kids that are in the foster care system," Booth said.

Additionally, Booth highlighted how children tend to stay in the system longer than expected.

"Foster care was meant to be temporary, but unfortunately we see children lingering in the foster care system," Booth said.

Despite being a small staff of 12, with the help of volunteers, Booth said they can help the many area children in need.

Libby Martin, CASA volunteer and guardian, encourages anyone out there who might have it in their heart to look into becoming a CASA volunteer.

"Sometimes it’s easy, sometimes it’s hard, sometimes it’s fun and sometimes it’s not, but you really get to see the fruition of your work," Martin said.

The impact CASA has is being noticed by many in the community.

"Every time I’m working on one of my cases, I can’t imagine these going on right now without a CASA assigned to them," Martin said. "You really do feel like you’re making a difference."