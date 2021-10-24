CC Health District officials urge caution amidst flu season

About 150 cases of the flu were reported in Nueces County, a normalcy for the time of year. However, other viral infections have shown to be on the rise.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flu season started in September, and since then, the Corpus Christi Health District has reported quite a few cases in Nueces County.

"According to the report that was given to us for Nueces County, it was probably around 150 cases of the flu," Dr. Kim Onufrak said.

Dr. Onufrak said that number is normal given the time of year, but she has seen some unusual numbers in other viral infections.

"We see an increase in RSV, we saw an increase in the rhino enterovirus cases, too," she said. "So, as soon as the mask mandate, social distancing, all those parameters were relaxed in people, we did see an increase in those cases as well."

With COVID-19 still in the mix during flu season, choosing not to mask up, get a flu or COVID-19 vaccine, can be the perfect storm. And Dr. Onufrak said she's seen it for herself and in many patients.

"You can get both COVID and the flu at the same time, you can get flu and RSV at the same time, you can get strep, flu and COVID. So, you can get a combination of any of these illnesses," she added.