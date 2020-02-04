CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students in the Corpus Christi Independent School District are about to finish up the fifth six-week period of their school year from home, and when grades come out they are going to look different.

According to a letter from the school district, instead of giving numerical grades as they normally do, the CCISD has decided to move to a "pass" or "incomplete" grading system for the fifth six-week period of this school year.

It is yet to be determined if those grading guidelines will remain in place for the final six-week period of the academic year, but CCISD officials said they will make that decision in coming weeks.

The change only applies to students first-grade and up, and whether a student receives a "pass" or "incomplete" will depend on the work they submit and their conferences by video and telephone. The district said students will receive an "incomplete" grade if:

They were failing at the three-week progress reporting period.

Staff have not been able to contact the student during the school closure period.

It has not been confirmed that the student has received any of their online or offline instruction material.

Teachers have been in contact with the student but no work has been produced.

Students who receive an "incomplete" will have through Friday, April 24, to make up missing assignments and change their grand to "pass." Those who do not finish their make-up work by April 24 will receive a grade of "fail."

The district also said they will have more details soon for high school students who are concerned about how this grading system could affect them.

