Corpus Christi (KIII News) — As CCISD students prepare for the school year, some significant changes have been made in the district's Food Services Department. This year, they are implementing the Community Eligibility Provision, otherwise known as CEP.

The nationwide program offers free breakfast and lunch to every student enrolled at a CCISD school.

Director of Food Services Jody Houston said after seeing the widespread enrollment in D-Snap after Hurricane Harvey, the decision to add in CEP.

In prior years a similar version of the program was at 48 of the CCISD schools. Now, every school is participating.

"A hungry child can't learn, and that's- you know that's an old statement, but if you're focusing on the basics of not being able to eat and being hungry then you won't be able to focus on your class work," Jody Houston explained.

Employees estimate CEP could potentially save parents 500 dollars per student throughout the school year. Houston added it's especially important for families who cannot afford the necessary groceries to pack a lunch or spend money on their students' meals.

There are a couple of details families need to keep in mind for the CEP; if a student wishes to eat a la carte or extra food, they will still have to pay. Additionally, adult meals will be provided for $3.75.

For menus and more information, head over to the CCISD Food Services Website.

