CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers are currently working a scene on Ocean Drive near the Jackson Landing Apartments that left one person dead.

3NEWS has crews on scene who said the incident took place around 8 p.m. when a vehicle hit a motorcyclist.

Several officers have blocked off the area while they conduct an investigation.