CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department has temporarily adjusted the hours of operation for Collier Pool due to the pool heater being temporarily out of service.

Collier Pool which is located at 3801 Hairs Dr., will have their new hours of operation take effect immediately.

Collier Pool will be open Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and open Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department says the Corpus Christi Natatorium, located at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway, will be open Monday through Friday.

The hours of operation are 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for lap swim Monday to Friday.

General swim will be offered Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

