CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi officials Judge Barbara Canales and Mayor Joe McComb have issued an order regarding limitations to private and public gatherings.

Officials say in order to curb the potential spread of COVID-19, the Emergency Health Declaration that was just issued at 4:49 p.m. on Saturday will limit public and private gatherings.

The order will also prohibit all indoor and outdoor gatherings with an enclosed space of 500 people or more in the vicinity.

The City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County officials say the order will take place immediately and continue for the next six days throughout the city.

The Order comes upon recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to limit mass gatherings. Exceptions to the declaration include:

• Public or private schools;

• Use of enclosed spaces where 500 or more people may be present at different times during the day as long the 500 or more people are not present at the space at the same time.

• Gatherings of people in multiple, separate enclosed spaces in a single building if 500 people are not present in any single space.

• Office space, hotels or residential buildings.

• Grocery stores, shopping malls, outdoor markets or retail establishments where large numbers of people are present, but it is unusual for them to be within arm’s length of one another for extended periods of time.

• Hospitals, medical facilities, and shelters.

• Jails and detention centers.

• Corpus Christi International Airport.





