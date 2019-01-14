CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday marked the first day back to class for many college students.

Texas A&M University-Kingsville welcomed close to 8,000 students to campus.

According to university administration, they did not see a drop in enrollment going from the fall to the spring semester. Over half of the universities students are undergraduates, and the other is a mix between the dual credit and graduate students.

The first day of the class marked a milestone for 22-year-old Ashley Britton went back to class.

"It's my last first day of school, and I graduate at the end of the semester, and I'm just excited to be done with it," Britton said.

