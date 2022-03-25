Corpus Christi Animal Care Services sees slight uptick in reports from Texas outdoor dog law

CCAC said before the rollout two months ago, they were already following the guidelines.

Two months since the rollout of the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, Corpus Christi Animal Services said they have seen a slight increase. However, because of the strict guidelines they were already following before, there hasn't been a dramatic uptick in reports.

The law went into effect in Texas in January, prohibiting the use of a chain to restrain out door dogs.

"We are very proactive about education and enforcing the ordinance that are already in place," said Joel Skidmore, the program manager with CCAS. "So, thankfully a lot of people are just the one-on-one conversation where they may not know and officers need to come out and talk to them."

CCAS requires a few things for outside dogs:

They cannot be tied to a stationary spot.

If tethered, it must be to a trolley type system where the dog can roam freely.

Outdoor dogs must have access to shade and shelter at all times.

"Some people weren't aware that this was the law already in Corpus and then with the state passing its new law, got more exposure and we were able to reengage with the citizens," said Skidmore. "And again, bring them up to speed that this is something that Corpus has already been doing," said Skidmore.

Although the Texas law does not require a warning, his office still educates a dog-owner first before issuing a citation.