Corpus Christi City Hall celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, special proclamation planned for council meeting on Tuesday

Festive decorations are adorned throughout city hall. In the rotunda, there's over 800 feet of traditional party flags also known as papel picado.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Hall is receiving a makeover in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.



According to Mayor Paulette Guajardo it's important to embrace all cultures.

Guajardo will be reading a special proclamation about National Hispanic Heritage Month at Tuesday's city council meeting. It's something she says hasn't been done in over a decade.

“In our research we found that Hispanic heritage month had not been proclaimed in council chambers for the last 15 years,” Guajardo said. “That makes this moment and tomorrow [Tuesday] morning a very proud moment, because I for one embrace my heritage, my mother is from Mexico, the culture and traditions are very special to me."