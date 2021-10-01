Local schools delay start times due to heavy rain

Corpus Christi ISD announced they will run on a two hour delay this morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heavy rains are falling across the Coastal Bend this morning, causing some delays in school start times.

Corpus Christi ISD announced they will run on a two hour delay this morning. All schools will start two hours later than the normal start time.

Robstown ISD will delay the start of school until 10:00 AM.

Tuloso-Midway ISD primary and intermediate schools will begin at 10 a.m. Middle and high school will report at 10:30 a.m. Staff should report at 9:30 a.m.

West Oso ISD student will report at 10 a.m. Buses will run at 8:30 a.m. and staff should report at 9 a.m.

Odem ISD has delayed all operations by two hours.

Richard Milburn Academy will run on a two hour delay.