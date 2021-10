Several vehicles have become stuck in the floodwaters on North Padre Island Drive and Leopard, according to CCPD.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flooding has shut down both directions of Leopard at North Padre Island Drive due to severe flooding, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

NPID under Leopard and along IH 37 there is severe flooding. Several vehicles have become disabled due to driving... Posted by Corpus Christi Police Department on Friday, October 1, 2021

Several vehicles have become stuck in the floodwaters, according to CCPD, and they suggest residents wait out the storm before trying to get on the roads.