Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Aislynn Campbell is one of the five candidates running for Mayor of Corpus Christi.

"I would say that the biggest problem is failing infrastructure that we've had from neglect of maintenance over the last 30 to 40 years, and the increased debt bubble that we're creating in order to order to pay for deferred maintenance," Campbell said.

A Corpus Christi native, Campbell has spent the last several years as director of Grow Local South Texas. She sees problems the City has like letting residents know what's going on.

"The second biggest thing is communication that requires respect and trust and a pride in our community, and everyone is willing to take accountability for where we are today and how we're going to move forward today," Campbell said.

3News asked Campbell what she would do to try and correct those problems.

"Begin to communicate exactly where we are, and look at opportunities for decreasing the waste and inefficiency and the way that we're moving forward and solving some of those infrastructure issues," Campbell said. "Being, and I said communication before but I want to be very clear, what I'm saying is being honest to our citizens about where we are and what it's going to take in order for us to solve those problems."

3News also asked what Campbell feels she can bring to the office that other candidates cannot.

"I understand that it takes a specific type of historical perspective to get things to happen in this community. I'm from here," Campbell said. "I'm a fourth generation member of this community. I am educated in this community."

Campbell is running against four other announced candidates, including incumbent Mayor Joe McComb, Dan McQueen, Ray Madrigal de Pancho Villa, and Michael Hall

