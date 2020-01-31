CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend Facebook page created several posts stating law enforcement officers were effecting an arrest in the Walmart parking lot at SPID and Greenwood, according to Corpus Christi police.

The post described a heavily armed suspect stole thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise, and the store was placed on lockdown. The post also stated that the offender had been identified as a suspect in other robberies in the area.

Police say the report was highly inaccurate, and the Facebook posts caused fear and panic within the community.

According to police, the actual incident was the recovery of a stolen vehicle that occurred earlier in the day, and Texas DPS Troopers handled it.