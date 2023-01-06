Corpus Christi police make arrest in connection to early December murder case

42-year-old Phillip Cheatham was arrested Friday on the 4500 block of E Causeway, near U.S. Highway 181 access road. He is being held on a $750,000 bond.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers arrested a man Friday evening in connection to a murder that took place in early December of last year.

42-year-old Phillip Cheatham was arrested at 6:15 p.m. on the 4500 block of E Causeway, near U.S. Highway 181 access road, without incident, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Cheatham's arrest was the result of combined efforts from multiple departments that date back to December.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 8. officers were called to the 5800 block of S. Alameda for a welfare check.

When they arrived, officers found a dead 60-year-old man on the scene.

After beginning an investigation and following up on leads, officers determined that the man was a victim of foul play.