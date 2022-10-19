Snow-crab shortage leaves Corpus Christi restaurant owners in a pinch

With the Alaska season cancelled, eatery owners are having to find their customers' favorites in different places.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend snow crab fans might have to find something else to dip in drawn butter now that the season has been cancelled due to a shortage in Alaska.

Experts say the snow-crab population has decreased nearly 80 percent in the last four years.

"Luckily snow crab isn’t only caught in Alaska, so there are other places we are going to be able to get it from," said Mudbugs Cajun Icehouse owner and operator Elias Garza.



He said it's rough when a staple menu item is in jeopardy as a result of the ever-changing supply chain.



"It’s always a bummer when you get news something isn’t able to come in -- stuff you're used to getting -- it makes it hard makes it a challenge," he said. "You always have to go out and find other things.”

In the meantime, Garza said, if the restaurant can’t get its hands on the tasty legs, it will opt for other favorites such as red crab or dungeness crab.



"You can’t let it set you back," he said. "Just how we all have been doing these last couple years."



He's not alone. The owner of Hardknocks Bar and Grill said his restaurant has felt the supply-chain pain, and, at one point couldn’t get its hands on oil, or wings, which is one of its most popular menu items.

Rod Lewis said he was able to get a special buy of crab legs, but the market remains mostly unpredictable.



"Next year it will be different," he said. "We won’t have that opportunity. The restaurants that are tied to the boil -- it’s going to be tough for them."

The businesses hope their customers can be understanding if their favorite menu items aren't available.