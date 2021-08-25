Vehicle registration office in Nueces County Courthouse closes due to COVID outbreak

According to officials, nearly 10 people have tested positive in recent days. Here are other places you can renew your registration.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Vehicle registration offices inside the Nueces County Courthouse are closed until further notice due to an outbreak of COVID-19, County leaders announced.

According to officials, Kevin Kieschnick, the Nueces County Tax Assessor-Collector, nine or 10 employees in the office tested positive for the virus in recent days.

Everyone who has tested positive and was exposed is now self-isolating, County officials said. Other departments inside the courthouse are said to be unaffected.

“The size of the outbreak requires us to close the courthouse office immediately to prevent further infections and protect the health and safety of our Motor Vehicle employees and our residents,” said Kevin Kieschnick, Nueces County Tax Assessor-Collector. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers during this unprecedented wave of infection and encourage everyone to see if they can conduct their business using our online, mail, and retail registration options. We will restore in-person service at the Courthouse as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Most routine motor vehicle registrations can be renewed without going to the courthouse. Registrations can be renewed:

• Most H-E-B stores (Must not be expired or need new plates) - original renewal notice is required

• Mail (Mail to: PO Box 2810, Corpus Christi, TX 78403)

• Online at https://renew.txdmv.gov/Renew/?language=eng

Health Precautions for Recent Customers

Customers who have conducted business at the Courthouse motor vehicle registration office within the last 10 days are advised to closely monitor their health for possible symptoms. Free COVID testing is also available at many locations. The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to be the same as the original version of COVID-19 and include cough, fever, headache, and loss of smell.

Be alert to any symptoms and seek medical advice as soon as you notice any symptom. Physicians are seeing people experience symptoms sooner, especially for younger people. The Delta variant appears to cause more severe illness in the unvaccinated than the original coronavirus.