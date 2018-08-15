Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A Coastal Bend organization that provides mental health services to victims of Hurricane Harvey is now letting residents of Jim Wells County know they are there to help.

Jim Wells County was declared a disaster area by Governor Greg Abbott following weeks of severe weather back in June.

When you lose everything due to a natural disaster -- or in this case, a flood -- it can put you in a state of shock. The Coastal Plains Community Center said they have seen a great need for their services just within the last year.

"Imagine yourself as a five- or six-year-old. Your home is destroyed. Your school is destroyed, and you are displaced for two or three months with a bunch of strangers, and then you come back to nothing," said Mark Durand, executive director of the Coastal Plains Community Center in Portland, Texas.

The Center covers nine counties in South Texas and provides mental health services and services for people with developmental delays. Durand said Hurricane Harvey left some people traumatized, with some even suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

"We receive money from the state and federal government," Durand said. "FEMA comes in and they sponsor what we call crisis counseling to persons who have experienced bad outcomes from the event."

Durand said mental health centers were a part of the first line of response to the disaster, and the need for those counseling services has increased after yet another community was left dealing with the aftermath of their own crisis.

"Three weeks ago the state declared Jim Wells County a disaster area," Durand said. "The rains were very bad in the city of Alice, and quite bad in the city of Premont."

Homes and property were a complete loss for residents who experienced weeks of flooding in June.

"When you lose everything it puts you in a state of shock," Durand said. "You're numb. Don't know what you should be doing. To have someone sit down with you and have a clear head, it starts helping you. Let's fill out this form. Let's get some assistance with a game plan for you."

To take advantage of their services, there are disaster recovery centers set up in Premont at the Early Child Center on SW 4th Street, and in Alice at the old Boys & Girls Club.

For more information about their service, visit www.coastalplainsctr.org.

