Families of physicians at Driscoll Children's Hospital willing to put their own babies through vaccine trials, Chief Operating Officer says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Doctors and nurses are busy caring for 12 children who are hospitalized with COVID-19. We're told two of those patients are in the intensive care unit and on ventilators.

Dr. Mary Dale Peterson with Driscoll Children's Hospital tells 3News that if everyone would get vaccinated, she believes they would not be seeing as extreme cases like these.

"Our vaccine trials here at Driscoll, we had no trouble filling the vaccine trials," Dr. Peterson said. "We have a waiting list for those and a lot of them are families of physicians who understand the value of vaccines and the safety of vaccines and they're willing to put their six month old babies in a vaccine trial because they know how effective these vaccines are."

Dr. Peterson said that physicians have learned so much more about COVID and treatments have improved.