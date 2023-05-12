Driscoll Children's Parade canceled, Buc Days 5K Run postponed due to weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to a high chance of storms this weekend, the Buccaneer Commission said in a press release that there will be slight modifications to the events schedule.

"Due to strong probability of storms, excessive rain and an abundance of caution to the participants in the Driscoll Children's Parade, we will be cancelling the Driscoll Children’s Parade scheduled for tomorrow morning. Additionally, the Buc Days 5K Run scheduled for tomorrow morning will be postponed to May 27th at 8am," said Buccaneer Commission Development & Media Manager Christy Tupaj.