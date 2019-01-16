CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi family of five is without a roof over their heads after a fire broke out Tuesday night at their mobile home in the 5900 block of Ayers at Misty Winds.

Initial reports indicated that an electrical issue caused the fire, according to authorities.

Thankfully, the two adults and three children who were inside the mobile home at the time of the fire were able to get out safely.

"We just brought everybody just to be on the safe side. There's a lot of mobile homes next to each other so we were making sure that it didn't go anywhere," said Capt. David Zarate of the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

The American Red Cross will help the family find temporary shelter.