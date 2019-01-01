CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIITV) — A fatal accident on S.P.I.D. Tuesday morning left one person dead and four others injured.

Calls came in to 911 just before 5:00 a.m. of someone speeding along S.P.I.D. near the Airline exit on the westbound side going the wrong way.

That SUV crashed into another one head-on.

Both went up in flames with the drivers trapped at one point.

The 28-year-old driver of the SUV going the wrong direction died on scene.

One person in the other vehicle was sent to an area hospital.

