FBI seeks information on those who 'instigated violence' at US Capitol

The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol and the surrounding area in Washington, DC, on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC.

If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

A form available on the FBI website allows users to submit any images, videos or other multimedia files related to possible violations of federal law committed.

"Our goal is to preserve the public’s constitutional right to protest by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity," the FBI said in a statement.

You may also call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation.

If you do not have an attachment but have information to provide, please submit it at tips.fbi.gov.

