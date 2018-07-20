Corpus Christi (KIII news) — The FBI branch in Houston is warning Coastal Bend residents of an increase in the number of phone scams reported in the area.

According to the FBI, scammers are calling residents in South Texas and pretending to be federal agents. Agent Connor Hagan wants residents to know that federal authorities will NEVER call you over the phone to tell you that they are going to arrest you.

"No federal law enforcement agency is going to call or email a private citizen and threaten arrest if they don't receive money or payment. We don't do that. We will go through proper channels," Hagan said.

According to the FBI, the scammers are using new tactics to look and sound more credible, such as spoofing phone numbers to appear on caller ID's and in some cases impersonating agents with real badge numbers and addresses.

There has been an increase in reports here in the Coastal Bend.

"What we've seen is a spike there of individuals showing up to court and saying, 'I'm here for the documentation that I've paid off this fine,'" Hagan said.

The FBI is encouraging anyone that has been contacted by a caller claiming to be the federal authorities to verify the information with the closest field office and report any wrongdoing to the Internet Crime Complaint Center.

The main telephone number for the FBI's Corpus Christi office is 361-883-8671. You can find contact information for other field offices at www.fbi.gov.

Victims of phone or online scams can file a complaint with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.IC3.gov.

