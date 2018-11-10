CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Residents near the intersection of Baldwin and Greenwood woke up to quite the sight this morning. A fire broke out inside of a tire shop early Thursday morning.

Fire officials said crews were able to respond to the fire quickly and extinguish it shortly after arriving. CCFD spent more time putting out hot spots throughout the building to prevent a small spark from igniting another fire.

Officials said luckily no one was injured during the fire. They said because it's a business, no one was there when the fire broke out.

As of 4:30 A.M., the fire was under investigation by a fire official. Initially, fire crews were unsure what may have caused the flames.

This is a developing news story, check back for updates.

