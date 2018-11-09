Corpus Christi (KIIi News) — The Rotary Club of Corpus Christi spent Monday afternoon making sure the newest statue honoring the Coastal Bend military heroes is marked by patriotism by dedicating the latest addition-- Flags for Heroes.

The project is a joint effort between the sheriff's department, fire department, and police to provide the opportunity for the community to sponsor American flags to honor our heroes.

For just $50 people can put the name of their hero on each flag in a way to say thank you. Over 600-flags were dedicated Monday in Ropes Park.

"I really appreciate the people of Corpus Christi because the people of Corpus Christi loves its heroes and I'm so proud to be a citizen in this community," said Alan Wilson, president of the Rotary Club.

The flags will stay up until Sept. 15 during the week of 9/11.

